Good news as police say missing Parma teen found safe

PARMA, OHIO - FOUND! Boston based FBI agents found 17-year-old Katarina Bitterman unharmed In a Salem, Massachusetts home at about 7 p.m. Friday.

Bitterman had been missing since last Saturday afternoon. A neighbor last saw her leaving her home on Augustine Drive in Parma Saturday afternoon.

Parma parents joined Parma Police and FBI agents on Thursday searching the wooded area near the Bittermans' home,

Friday night, there was a collective exhale.

"This is what we were waiting for, this is why we did what we did. We didn't care where she was, how she got where she was. We just wanted her home and what better outcome could you possibly have? All that mattered is that we got this girl back w her parents where she belongs," said Heather Bowman, a Parma mom who joined in the search.

FBI agents out of Boston also arrested a 19-year-old man living in the home where Katarina was found.

He will be extradited back to Ohio.

