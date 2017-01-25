Gov. Kasich orders flags at half-staff for CLE Officer Fahey

American Flag (Photo: eabff, Getty ThinkStock, Custom)

COLUMBUS - Governor John R. Kasich ordered that U.S. flags and the State of Ohio flags shall be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Cuyahoga County and at the Ohio Statehouse on Saturday, January 28, 2017 from sunrise to sunset,

This is in honor of Cleveland Police Officer David Fahey who lost his life in the line of duty.

His order reads: “In honor of the life and service of Cleveland Police Officer David Fahey, I hereby proclaim, by the authority vested in me as Governor of the State of Ohio by the Ohio Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, that the flags of the United States of America and the State of Ohio shall be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Cuyahoga County and at the Ohio Statehouse on January 28, 2017 from sunrise to sunset.”

Fahey, 39, died Tuesday on Interstate 90 westbound while working an accident scene.

A man was arrested for striking Fahey with his Toyota and then leaving the scene.

Funeral arrangements are Friday and Saturday.

(© 2017 WKYC)