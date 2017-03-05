Harvest for Hunger campaign kicks off at local grocery stores

(Photo: WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND - Each year, more than 247-thousand people turn to hunger programs in Northeast Ohio.

Here's how you can help.

The Harvest for Hunger campaign kicked off at local grocery stores on Sunday.

When you shop at any of the participating locations, you’re able to add 1, 5, or 10 dollars to your grocery bill that will be donated to the campaign.

For example, five dollars provides 20 meals.

Last year, more than $1.4 million dollars was donated to the campaign.

