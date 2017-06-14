Hattie Larlham closing Akron cafe as organization faces cloudy future

(Photo: Hattie Larlham)

AKRON - Hattie Larlham, the 56-year-old non-profit focused on developing programs for individuals with developmental disabilities, is making a shift in its future as the organization faces an “increasingly challenging financial landscape.

The organization, based in Twinsburg, announced they will no longer be operating its food hub in Akron beginning Aug. 31 and will close its café at Canal Place at the end of July. Both facilities were part of the organizations work training sites.

Hattie Larlham announced it has “made the difficult decision to scale back and close select sites for its work training program and to also explore the feasibility of an acquisition by another organization.” The organization said funding had “remained stagnant” and “new programs failed to generate sustainable revenue.”

The future for the nonprofit remains unknown. Over the next 12 to 18 months, Hattie Larlham officials are expected to talk to potential partners who may be interested in acquiring the organization.

Among the changes, CEO Wendy Pardee will be leaving the organization and an interim CEO will be appointed.

There are several sites that will remain and continue to offer services, including Hattie’s Doggie Daycare & Boarding, the Constant Companions day program, and the Hattie Larlham Center for Children with Disabilities.

© 2017 WKYC-TV