HELP | Arby's, Project Ed Bear to team up on Make A Difference Day Oct. 28

Akron-based Project Ed Bear (Photo: Project Ed Bear)

AKRON - For the nationwide 2017 Make A Difference Day on Oct. 28, Arby’s is partnering with Akron-based Project Ed Bear at Akron Children’s Hospital here in Northeast Ohio.

Project Ed Bear helps children battling cancer. Susan Summerville, co-founder and director of Project Ed Bear, and Arby’s Area Supervisor Jessica Crews have teamed up for Make A Difference Day 2017.

Although they already have 100 volunteers signed up, they are in need of about 100 more. There are three sessions: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

To sign up for Project Ed Bear or another make A Difference Day project, go online to http://www.makeadifferenceday.com/ and click on “Volunteer.”

If you volunteer for Project Ed Bear, you would be spending the two hours helping get items ready for Project Ed Bear’s annual 2017 Gala Event being held on Nov. 27.

The gala helps this non-profit organization accomplish all the awesome things they do. You can volunteer to do things like make baskets, sort toys, wrap gifts, mailers, make tags for stockings, or make decorations.

© 2017 WKYC-TV