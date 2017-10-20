HELP | Laura's Home 'Trunk or Treat' on 'Make A Difference Day'

Laura's Home 'Trunk or Treat' (Photo: WKYC)

Make a Difference Day, an annual day of community service, is coming up on Saturday, Oct. 28.

If you are still looking for a volunteer opportunity, Cleveland’s City Mission has come up with a very creative one – a “Trunk or Treat” event for the children who are staying at its Laura’s Home family shelter. Volunteers are invited to come dressed in Halloween costumes and to even decorate their cars for a party in the parking lot of Laura’s Home.

They will give out candy to the children who are staying with their moms at the shelter.

Check out the details on Laura's Home 'Trunk or Treat'

Ann Cancilliere, of Business Volunteers Unlimited, and Jaime Buxton, from The City Mission, appeared on WKYC’s We The People show this week to discuss this fun and ingenious event.

To register for Trunk or Treat, or to see the other Make a Difference Day volunteer opportunities all across Northeast Ohio, go to MakeADifferenceDay.com.

Make A Difference Day unites volunteers from across the country with a common mission: to improve the lives of others through a wide range of community-driven service projects.

Everyone is invited to visit with WKYC's Health Correspondent Monica Robins and Meteorologist Michael Estime at Crocker Park in Westlake and WKYC Meteorologist Hollie Strano at Legacy Village in Lyndhurst from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 28. That's where they will be partnering with Lifebanc to raise awareness about the need for people to register as organ donors.

Other employees from WKYC-TV and their families will make a difference by volunteering at a number of local non-profits, including the Boys & Girls Clubs of Cleveland, the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank, Ronald McDonald House of Cleveland and the Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry’s Men's Shelter at 2100 Lakeside Ave.

The TEGNA Foundation, supported by TEGNA Inc. the parent company of WKYC-TV, will contribute $185,000 in community grants for Make A Difference Day projects across the country.

Make A Difference Day is made possible by the employees of TEGNA with support from the Arby’s Foundation and longtime partner Points of Light. Make A Difference Day began in 1992 and has since helped millions of Americans.

© 2017 WKYC-TV