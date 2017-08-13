Helping veterans find hope in Ohio: Possible U
Aug. 13, 2017: It's estimated that 70 percent of U.S. Veterans do not know about the benefits they are entitled to receive. The Northeast Ohio Veterans Community Task Force Advisory Committee set out to change that with a first-of-its-kind access center.
WKYC 5:24 AM. EDT August 14, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Euclid releases dash cam video from controversial arrest
-
Fights break out in the street during alt-right protest
-
Rally held for Charlottesville, VA. victims
-
6 p.m. weather forecast August 13, 2017
-
Euclid Police controversy
-
Ohio Man arrested for driving car into Virginia crowd
-
Parma Heights showcases parade of flags to remember fallen veterans
-
Verify: Could you be poisoned by drinking Moscow Mule out of copper cup?
-
Sparta man enters guilty pleas in sexual assault cases
-
Jay Reynolds joins Sara Shookman to discuss Eclipse
More Stories
-
Euclid police release dash cam video from…Aug 12, 2017, 9:14 p.m.
-
FORECAST | Heat & Humidity Returning This WeekFeb 10, 2017, 8:37 a.m.
-
Cleveland stands in solidarity with CharlottesvilleAug 13, 2017, 6:51 p.m.