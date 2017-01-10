High winds causing power outages across region

The Illuminating Company (Photo: WKYC)

A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of Northeast Ohio until 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Gusts of 55 miles per hour or more are possible, and so are numerous power outages.

Thursday evening, First Energy reported thousands of customers were without power. Here are the latest reports as of 10:30 p.m.

6,197 in Cuyahoga County

1,930 in Lorain County

1,469 in Lake County

866 in Geauga County.