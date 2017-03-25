Highway Patrol: Chagrin Falls driver hits pedestrian

(Photo: WKYC)

AUBURN TOWNSHIP, OHIO - The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a Chagrin Falls driver struck a pedestrian walking on East Washington Street Friday night.

Just after 9 p.m. Friday, troopers say a 2006 Honda Accord driven by Brian Sladek, 31, of Chagrin Falls, was heading east on East Washington Street.

The Honda Accord struck a pedestrian who was walking in the roadway. The pedestrian sustained serious injuries as a result from the crash, according to the troopers.

The pedestrian, who has not been identified, was flown by helicopter to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland. Sladek was not injured from the crash, troopers said.

Also at the scene were the Geauga County Sheriff's Office and the Auburn Township Fire Department and EMS.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash, The crash remains under investigation,

