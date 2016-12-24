Holiday stressors cause spike in heart attacks

Doctors say heart attacks spike during the winter

Christmas music, family and hot meals warm the heart, but all of it can quite literally be heartbreaking.

According to a study published by the American Heart Association, there's a two-week spike in heart attacks between Christmas Day and January 7.

Our Yvonne Thomas explains what cardiologists call the "Christmas Coronary."



Some travelers say getting ready for Christmas can be one bumpy ride.

“It's a little rush, rush,” said traveler Grace Spells. “You're walking around thinking did you get everything? You don't want to leave anything. You pack all your Christmas stuff in real tight?”



Traveler Jerry Sprague said he and his wife got a late start on the highway to visit their son.

“My wife stayed home to pack up the truck for our visit,” said Sprague. “I got off work at four and truck still wasn't packed.”



Packing cars, loading gifts, there's always something to do.

“Yeah, it’s a little stressful,” said Spells.



If you're not careful, you could be visiting a doctor instead of your loved ones for Christmas.

“Typically we see a variety of different things,” said cardiologist Gary Daniel. “But the one people are most concerned about is heart attacks.”



Studies show that the number of heart attacks increases by more than thirty percent during the winter.

“We'll see people come in with chest pains and most of the time it does turn out to be a heart attack,” said Daniel.

Doctors call it Christmas Coronary, triggered by holiday stressors and bad habits.

“During this time of year people are overeating quite a bit,” said Daniel. “Sometimes we're drinking alcohol into excess, not always taking medications appropriately.”



Cardiologists say if you're not feeling well, don't make an excuse.

“You have people coming over for the holidays, you have a lot going on,” said Daniel. “Or you don't want to be in the hospital.”



Doctors say come visit them anyway, so that you can make that journey back home for the New Year.

Cardiologist Gary Daniel says cold temperatures can restrict your blood vessels making your heart work harder.

Daniel says it's best to bundle up and stay hydrated. You should also skip or reduce the amount of Christmas ham you eat or the high-fat eggnog you drink.