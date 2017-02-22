Hudson man accused of rape turns himself in

Raymond Gates (Photo: FBI photo)

The U.S. Marshal's Office says that Raymond Gates, the men wanted for allegedly raping an elderly woman, turned himself in to the Summit County Sheriff’s Department Wednesday morning.

Gates is accused of raping an elderly woman in the area of her home in Boston Heights and she was found wandering in the early morning in Northfield Center in Summit County.

A warrant was issued for Gates on Feb. 10.

Gates, 42, stands about 6 feet tall, weighs 200 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

His last known address was in Hudson, Ohio.



