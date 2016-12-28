Hundreds expected for New Year's Day polar bear dip

(Photo: Mitchell Pe Masilun, Mansfield News Journal)

MIFFLIN, Ohio -- Each year on Jan. 1, a couple hundred people run into the frigid waters of Charles Mill Lake in Ashland County.

It's among the most memorable ways to ring in the new year. But while some of the participants are merely looking for a thrill, many are seeking a cure.

"My wife is a colon cancer survivor, so this was kind of a crazy, outside the box way to raise a little money for cancer research," event organizer Chad Schrack said.

All proceeds from the 11th annual Polar Bear Dip Cold For the Cure will be split between the American Cancer Society and Fight Colorectal Cancer.

Though last year's attendance was lower than usual because of some football games, including a game between Ohio State and Notre Dame, the event raised a record $8,100 for the cause. Event participation is free, but donations are accepted. T-shirts will be available for a $20 donation.

This year, the event has added meaning for Schrack because he lost two friends to cancer in the past few months.

If there's one thing Schrack has noticed since he began hosting the event a decade ago, it's that nearly everyone knows someone who has or has had cancer, Schrack said.

"Technologically, I can't cure cancer, but if we're trying to do something, it's better than doing nothing," Schrack said.

"Survival rates have risen, but we have to keep fighting," Schrack said. "You don't have to jump in a lake or something like that, but find an organization you like and donate or volunteer."

Schrack said anyone may come Sunday to watch, whether they are cheering on a dipper, supporting the cause or just curious about the event.

Though the dip may not be for everyone, some people view it as a bucket list item or even an annual tradition.

Participants can take part individually or as a team and do not need to register in advance. Costumes of all kinds are encouraged.

The dip will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday at Charles Mill Lake. Participants will line up in advance and enter the water in waves, while members of the Mifflin Community Volunteer Fire Department and Ashland County Dive Team stand by to assist with any issues.

Participants younger than 18 must have a parent or guardian present. All participants are encouraged to wear footwear to protect their feet during the dip.