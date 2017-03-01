WKYC
Injury accident closes Ohio 13 near county line

Lou Whitmire , Reporter , WKYC 12:30 PM. EST March 01, 2017

GREENWICH, OHIO - Emergency crews have been called to the scene of an injury accident on Ohio 13 near Baseline Road, the Richland-Huron county line.

A pregnant woman who was riding in a horse-drawn buggy involved in the crash has been taken to a hospital by emergency medical helicopter.

Three other people had minor injuries, according to an official at the scene.

Reporter Lou Whitmire is at the scene. Check back later for details.

Mansfield News Journal


