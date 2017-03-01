Injury accident closes Ohio 13 near county line

Amish buggy accident (Photo: Lou Whitmire/News Journal)

GREENWICH, OHIO - Emergency crews have been called to the scene of an injury accident on Ohio 13 near Baseline Road, the Richland-Huron county line.

A pregnant woman who was riding in a horse-drawn buggy involved in the crash has been taken to a hospital by emergency medical helicopter.

Three other people had minor injuries, according to an official at the scene.

Reporter Lou Whitmire is at the scene. Check back later for details.

Tweets by lwhitmir

Mansfield News Journal