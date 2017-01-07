Intruder ties up woman during Gates Mills home invasion

Gates Mills Police (Photo: WKYC)

GATES MILLS, OHIO - Police were called out to a home invasion in Gates Mills where a woman in the home was tied up while the intruder ransacked the home.

According to police, they arrived at the Gates Mills Boulevard home about noon Friday. Police found that the woman in the home had been tied up while the intruder ransacked the home.

The woman was taken to the hospital for a precautionary medical evaluation, police said.

Police say the intruder was described as a white man, standing about 5'10" tall, wearing glasses, black Wrangler cargo pants and a Cleveland Browns hoodie.

The vehicle he drove up in is described by police as an older model 4-door sedan, tan or gold in color, and in poor condition.