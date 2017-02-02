Investigator | Cuyahoga corruption figure assails judge

Michael Gabor (l) and Jimmy Dimora (Photo: U.S. Attorney's Office)

CLEVELAND - He once ran in Cleveland’s fastest political circles with the likes of Jimmy Dimora and Frank Russo.

He now sits in a federal prison, questioning his choice of friends from those old Cuyahoga County corruption days.

To Michael Gabor, his cell is not a spot he ever envisioned spending the past five years of his life.

“Never. Not once,” Gabor wrote in a recent email interview with Channel 3 News. “I never thought I’d be convicted because I did not think I did anything wrong.

“I have made mistakes in my life and I have always accepted responsibility. This saga is not one of them. However, I have clearly made major mistakes in who I associated with.”

But in prison he sits. And stews. And fights.

He’s still appealing his conviction and he’s writing and filing impeccably crafted court motions, specifically targeting U.S. District Judge Kathleen O’Malley and Cleveland businessman Mark Dottore with complaints of corruption and conflicts.

In court papers, Dottore is described as an ally of O’Malley and the beneficiary of multi-million-dollar court-appointed receiverships, both from her court and former Common Pleas Domestic Relations Judge James Celebrezze.

While O’Malley did not sit on Gabor’s trial, she handled many pre-trial decisions. At the same time, O’Malley was appointing or had appointed Dottore to oversee several lucrative receiverships. Gabor alleges that O’Malley should have recused herself from the case based on her ties to Dottore and his ties to the Cuyahoga County corruption investigation.

Dottore did not return a message seeking comment. He has not been charged with any crimes.

“It is common sense why Judge O’Malley should not have been involved,” Gabor wrote, in his motion. “Was she protecting [Dottore] ? Did she stay involved to assist the government’s cooperators to curry favor with the government?”

Gabor’s efforts to appeal have so far failed. He was convicted in March 2012 of six criminal counts, including racketeering.

In his emails and some phone calls to Channel 3 News, Gabor remains bitter about his 10-year sentence.

“I was charged with [racketeering] like I was El Chapo,” he wrote. “It is ridiculous. I got more time than [corruption figures] Kevin Kelley, Steve Pumper, Ferris Kleem and dozens of others. Ridiculous.”

Gabor, 57, also questioned the severity of Dimora’s 28-year prison sentence. He said he has not communicated with Dimora in four years, but he said the former rotund commissioner is in poor health.

“His sentence is outrageous,” Gabor wrote. “It is a life sentence. No violence. No criminal history and he got a life sentence.”

Gabor, who worked as an inspector in the former county auditor’s office, was known as Dimora’s driver and confidante. He was convicted of accepting pay but not working. He said his arrest by the FBI was unfolded “like I was Osama bin Laden. It was crazy.”

At trial, federal prosecutors showed photos of Gabor and Dimora shirtless at a Las Vegas resort. He marvels at the length prosecutors went to win a conviction, and the intense reception of Cleveland media to the case.

“Our case was a feeding frenzy for the media, unlike anything ever in Cleveland,” he wrote.

Read Gabor's motion in the viewer below:

Michael Gabor motion by WKYC.com on Scribd

(© 2017 WKYC)