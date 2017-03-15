It's back! Chagrin Falls Popcorn Shop giant popcorn ball returned

Giant Chagrin Falls Popcorn Ball returned (Photo: Courtesy of Molly Gebler, Chagrin Falls Chamber of Commerce)

CHAGRIN FALLS, OHIO - It's back. The Chagrin Falls Popcorn Shop's giant 70-pound popcorn ball was returned anonymously sometime this morning.

The giant popcorn ball was dropped on New Year's Eve in Triangle Park downtown. It was then taken back to the Chagrin Falls Popcorn Shop and auctioned off, with proceeds to go to the Chagrin Falls Township Hall renovation fund.

At this point, the highest bid for the popcorn ball is $700.

Sometime Saturday, when the popcorn ball had been displayed outside the Popcorn Shop, the popcorn ball disappeared.

Patti Raymond, a representative of the Popcorn Shop, said police weren't immediately called Saturday because someone from the Township Hall may have picked it up.

By 2 p.m. Monday, the police were called when it was determined that the popcorn ball had been taken.

As Molly Gebler, executive director of the Chagrin Falls Chamber of Commerce was driving by the Popcorn Shop this morning, she saw that the popcorn ball had been returned.

Chagrin Falls Police Lt. Jason Weiskopf tells WKYC that the popcorn ball was brought to the police station for safekeeping until Gebler can pick it up.

Weiskopf said it appears the popcorn ball was returned anonymously.

