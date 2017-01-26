Kent Police: Teen missing from Kent since Monday

Khadijah Naseer (Photo: Kent Police Department)

KENT, OHIO - The Kent Police are looking for a girl, 17, who was last seen at 9:30 a.m. Monday on Athena Drive in Kent.

Police say this is not an Amber Alert but an endangered missing child advisory sent statewide and the teen is believed to be in danger.

Police say Khadijah Naseer was last seen on Monday in Kent, Ohio. Police say that "...the circumstances concerning her missing are unusual, causing her family and law enforcement to be very concerned for her safety."

Naseer is 17, stands 5'7" tall, weighs 193 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, purple shirt, black leggings, burgundy coat and possibly a green backpack.

If you have any information, please contact the Kent Police at 330-673-7732.

