Kent State May 4, 1970 site now National Historic Landmark

KENT, OHIO - In a news release, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewell today announced the designation of the Kent State University May 4, 1970, Site as a National Historical Landmark.

“As we approach the 50th anniversary of May 4, 1970, this recognition compels us to fully claim our status as a global resource and convener of the world’s most critical conversations on peace and conflict resolution,” said Kent State President Beverly Warren, in the news release.

“We are indebted to the team whose tireless commitment resulted in a successful National Historic Landmark application, ensuring the story and lessons of May 4 are regarded and remembered in perpetuity.”

May 4, 2017 marks 47 years since four students were shot and killed at Kent State University. On May 4, 1970, members of the National Guard fired into the crowd. Four students were killed and nine were injured.

The National Guard was called to the campus to oversee student protests regarding the Vietnam War. When President Nixon declared the United States' intention to attack Viet Cong, protests followed. According to the university, the protests started peacefully, but became confrontational as protestors clashed with police and violence ensued. The National Guard was called in on May 2.

As more than 1,000 protestors and demonstrators occupied the campus, almost 1,000 members of the National Guard arrived. On May 4, a rally was held at noon, despite the university attempting to ban it.

Approximately 3,000 people filled the Kent State commons area and the National Guard dispatched about 100 guardsmen with military rifles to the area. Demonstrators were ordered to disperse, which resulted in rocks being thrown at the guardsmen. The pack of protestors moved toward Blanket Hill. Twenty-eight guardsmen fired into the crowd. Between 61 and 67 shots were fired within a 13-second span.

The four students shot and killed were Jeffrey Miller, Allison Krause, William Schroeder and Sandra Scheur.

The university closed for six weeks following the shootings

The site covers 17.4 acres of the Kent State campus, comprising the Commons, Blanket Hill, the Prentice Hall parking lot and the Practice Field. The site is an area within which the soldiers, student protestors and an active audience of observers and/or sympathizers moved across a central portion of the campus beginning around 11 a.m. and ending more than two hours later.

The site was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2010 as a property associated with events that made a significant contribution to the broad patterns of U.S. history and as a property achieving exceptional significance within the last 50 years, according to the release.

More than 90,000 properties are on the national register. Only 2 to 3 percent of those properties are awarded the distinction of being named a historic landmark, according to the news release.

“The shootings at Kent State on May 4, 1970, were a singular, unexpected, event,” said Laura Davis, Kent State professor emerita of English and founding director of Kent State’s May 4 Visitors Center, according to the release.

“At the same time, they are part of a fabric that includes the Boston Massacre, Wounded Knee and Edmund Pettus Bridge. The Department of the Interior recognizes such enduring places as National Historic Landmarks so that people can make meaning during their own times of the broad patterns in U.S. history.”

According to the release, Davis was a freshman on campus during the 1970 events. Working with university and community members, she co-led the creation of the May 4 Visitors Center, dedicated in 2013, as well as an audio-guided walking tour of the May 4 historic site, dedicated during the 40th anniversary.

