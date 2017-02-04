Kent State University responds to Michigan GOP official's tweets, Facebook posts

Kent State University (Photo: WKYC)

A Michigan Republican Party operative is facing backlash this weekend after he suggested on social media that another Kent State might be a solution to ongoing protests around the country.

Dan Adamini, the Marquette County GOP secretary, made similar posts on both Facebook and Twitter.

One read ""Violent protesters who shut down free speech? Time for another Kent State perhaps. One bullet stops a lot of thuggery, " according to an article in Cleveland Scene.

Kent State University, answering in a statement Saturday, wrote:

"May 4, 1970, was a watershed moment for the country and especially the Kent State University family. We lost four students that day while nine others were wounded and countless others were changed forever. This abhorrent post is in poor taste and trivializes a loss of life that still pains the Kent State community today. We invite the person who wrote this statement to tour our campus and our May 4 Visitors Center, which opened four years ago, to gain perspective on what happened 47 years ago and apply its meaning to the future."

The Kent State shootings happened May 4, 1970. It was the shooting of unarmed college students by the Ohio National Guard. The National Guardsmen fired 67 rounds over a period of 13 seconds, killing four students and wounding nine others.

Some of the students shot were protesting the Cambodian Campaign, which President Richard Nixon announced April 30. Other students who were shot had just been walking nearby or watching the protest from a distance.

Former WKYC Reporter Eric Mansfield, who now works for the university, also tweeted, inviting Adamini to the May 4th visitors center on campus, to learn about its history and message of peace.

Adamini tweeted Friday that he used a poor choice of words... apologizing, and saying his intent was to try to stop violence, not encourage more.

