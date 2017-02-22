Kevin Young, acquitted in 1990 Lisa Pruett murder, dies at 44

(File Photo)

It was the Shaker Heights murder that rocked Northeast Ohio back in September 1990.

Lisa Pruett, 16, was found stabbed 21 times in the back yard of a Shaker Heights home on Sept. 14, 1990. Her screams were heard just before 12:30 a.m.

The search for her killer focused on Kevin Young, then 18, and he was eventually tried for her murder.

With the trial broadcast nationally on Court TV, a Cuyahoga County Common Pleas jury acquitted Young on July 21, 1993.

Now the death of Young, 44, has been confirmed to WKYC by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office Spokesman Christopher Harris.

Young was found dead in his Cleveland Heights apartment on Jan. 14, 2017. The ME has yet to determine a cause of death, Harris said.

Media reports show that he worked as a house painter in Shaker Heights over the years.

At the time of the murder, Shaker Heights Police were questioning all of Pruett's friends and eventually began focusing on both Pruett's boyfriend, Dan Dreifort and Young.

Pruett's body was found in the back yard of Dreifort's home.

Young's parents hired prominent defense attorney Mark DeVan to represent Kevin. The case was prosecuted by then-Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Carmen Marino.

