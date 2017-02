Khloe Kardashian (Photo: Getty Images)

Khloe Kardashian has been spending a lot of time in Cleveland lately. She's dating Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson.

In a video posted earlier this week, she talks about how she loves Cleveland.

Khloe Kardashian gushes love for 'normal' Cleveland life: Video

Here's how some Clevelanders weighed in on her love of their city. (Mobile users CLICK HERE)

