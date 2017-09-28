2 police officers shot at Willoughby Hills car dealership: photos, video

(Photo: Dorsena Drakeford, WKYC)

WILLOUGHBY HILLS - WILLOUGHBY HILLS – Two police officers were injured in a shooting at Classic BMW in Willoughby Hills Thursday afternoon.

According to Police Chief Christopher Collins, officers responded to the dealership on SOM Center Road due to a report of "customer issues." The suspect (who was there to have his car serviced) apparently pulled a gun on employees due to complaints about the bill, and only began firing after police arrived.

MORE: Suspect reportedly drew his weapon over the bill, dealership staff called police, he didn't fire until police showed up. @wkyc. — Chris Tye (@TVTye) September 28, 2017

During the exchange of gunfire, the two officers as well as the suspect were shot. All were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition, Chief Collins said. At least one of the officers was airlifted to MetroHealth Medical Center.

The Willoughby-Eastlake School district placed four of its nearby schools on lockdown for about 20 minutes at the request of police. The schools were:

Willoughby South High School

Willoughby Middle School

Willoughby-Eastlake School of Innovation

Edison Elementary School

The schools are no longer on lockdown, and Superintendent Stephen Thompson released a statement regarding today's events:

I would like to thank our families for their patience during our lockdown and subsequent busing delays. Once we had received a call from local law enforcement asking that we place designated schools in lockdown, our immediate concern became the safety of our students. Notifications went to our families as soon as we were given updated and accurate information by our local police departments. We are grateful to our local law enforcement agencies for all they do to keep our students safe and I would like to ask that you keep the affected officers and their families in your prayers.

Route 91 is also open after being briefly closed in the area.

Please stay with WKYC for any further updates on this story.

© 2017 WKYC-TV