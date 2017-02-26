5 years since Chardon High School shootings

Chardon High School vigil (Photo: WKYC)

CHARDON, Ohio -- It was five years ago on Feb. 27, 2012 that gunfire rang out inside the Chardon High School cafeteria.

Three students -- Danny Parmertor, 16; Demetrius Hewlin, 16; and Russell King Jr. 17 -- died and two others were injured -- Joy Rickers and Nick Walczak.

It wasn't long before another student -- Thomas "T.J." Lane, 17 -- was in police custody.

On Feb. 26, 2013, Lane pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated murder, two counts of attempted aggravated murder and one count of felonious assault involving the shootings. He was sentenced to three life sentences on March 19, 2013 by Geauga County Common Pleas Court Judge David Fuhry.

On the day of his sentencing in court, adding Lane made an obscene gesture and cursed at the victims' families while wearing a T-shirt with "killer" scrawled on it.

Lane used a .22 caliber handgun and admitted shooting 10 rounds.

Now that years have passed, we wanted to know what has changed because of this tragedy.

We talked with Ken Trump, President of National School Safety and Security Services.

He tells us, over the last five years he’s seen schools more willing to spend money on equipment -– things like metal detectors and security cameras. But he says more needs to be done when it comes to investing time into a safety plan.

“Most schools have written crisis plans and manuals sometimes dozens of pages thick, but a lot of those plans are sitting up on a shelf. We want to make sure that schools have crisis teams in place, they’re meeting, they’re familiar with and trained on their plan and they’re doing some drills,” said Trump.

Trump also stressed the importance of school environment and relationships. He says, most of the time, school officials find out about a gun on campus because a student felt comfortable enough to tell an adult they trusted.

