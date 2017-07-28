70 guns stolen from Eastlake store

(Photo: DOMINICK REUTER, AFP/Getty Images)

EASTLAKE - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is asking for help finding multiple suspects who stole 70 guns from Sherwin Shooting Sports in Eastlake early Thursday morning.

According to the Bureau, the individuals forced their way into the Vine St. building around 3 a.m. Thursday, taking roughly 60 handguns and 10 long guns. ATF is now helping Eastlake Police with the case.

ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a combined reward of $10,000 for information leading to the suspects' capture.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact ATF either by phone at (800) 283-4867, by email at ATFTips@atf.gov, or online at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips.

