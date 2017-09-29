Authorities raid home of Willoughby Hills police shooter, detonate explosive

(Photo: Chris Kunz, WKYC)

WILLOUGHBY HILLS - One day after the shooting at a Willoughby Hills auto dealership that wounded a pair of police officers, authorities have raided the home of the suspect and detonated an explosive device.

Authorities discovered the device in the home on 3006 Bishop Road in Willoughby Hills. SWAT, BCI, HAZ-MAT and Willoughby Hills police and fire were all part of the team that detonated the device in the garage. No injuries were reported.

(Photo: Chris Kunz, WKYC)

Once the device was detonated, authorities deemed it safe to re-enter the house to investigate further.

Multiple sources confirmed to WKYC's Phil Trexler on Friday that the suspect is 30-year-old Timmothy Scott Schmidt. He and the two police officers who were wounded in Thursday's shooting at Classic BMW are all in stable condition at area hospitals.

Schmidt had prior warrants out in Garfield Heights and Shaker and had previously received probation for posession of LSD in Marion County back in 2008. Other past charges include OVI, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, criminal damaging, disorderly conduct, and driving under suspension.

© 2017 WKYC-TV