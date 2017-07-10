Blaze Pizza set to open in Mentor today

MENTOR - The wait is over in Mentor!

Today, Blaze Pizza opens its newest restaurant on Mentor Avenue at the Creekside Commons Shopping Center. Doors are set to open at 11:00 a.m.

This is the second Northeast Ohio location in the chain that is co-owned by Cavaliers' superstar LeBron James. You can also visit Blaze Pizza on Dressler Rd. in Canton.



If you wait until Wednesday. you can score a free pizza. You just have to like Blaze Pizza on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Snapchat.

