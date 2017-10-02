Both Willoughby Police officers wounded in shooting released from hospital

(Photo: Barry Wolf, WKYC)

Both Willoughby Hills police officers who were wounded in last Thursday's shooting have been released from the hospital and are now home, the department confirmed Monday.

The identities of the two officers have not yet been released, although we do know one has been on the force for 28 years and another four years. Their condition at the hospital was consistently described as stable.

The two were wounded last week during a shootout with a suspect at Classic BMW on SOM Center Road. The suspect (confirmed by WKYC to be 30-year-old Timmothy Scott Schmidt) was also shot and has not yet been charged with a crime.

Authorities raided Schmidt's Bishop Road home Friday night, believing there may have been "dangerous materials" inside. Crews did detonate a suspicious package inside the garage, which was later discovered to have contained ammunition. No further information was given on what was found inside the home.

Schmidt's prior criminal record includes convictions for possession of LSD and OVI, among multiple other charges.

