Brush student to be laid to rest today

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, OHIO - The Brush High School student who died unexpectedly last week will be laid to rest Monday morning.

The funeral for Alec Kornet, 17, will take place Monday at 11:30 a.m. at DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home, 28890 Chardon Road. A burial service will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.

Kornet died after he collapsed during a hockey practice last week. His death remains a mystery after he had no known prior medical conditions.

Alec was an honor student and member of the band, hockey and soccer teams at Brush High School.

