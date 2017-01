(Photo: Mentor-On-The-Lake Fire Department)

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, OHIO - According to Mentor-On-The-Lake Fire Department's Facebook page, the fire department responded to a car into a Dollar Tree store Saturday morning.

The Fire Department responded to a call for a vehicle into the store at about 9:30 a.m., on Andrews Road.

According to the Fire Department, no one was injured in the crash.

