Eastlake man killed in Willoughby Hills crash

WILLIOUGHBY HILLS - Police are still investigating a crash that left an Eastlake man dead Tuesday.

According to police, a 38-year-old Cleveland man was driving westbound on Chardon Road when his Volkswagon Jetta traveled left of center and struck a Honda Civic.

The driver of the Honda, identified as 26-year-old Gregory Morawski, was traveling eastbound.

Morawski was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in Morawski's car, a 26-year-old Eastlake woman, was taken to a local hospital with injuries.

Police say no charges have been filed at this time. They did not say if drugs or alcohol are suspected factors in the crash.

