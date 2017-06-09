Eastlake Police investigating fatal shooting after reported burglary

EASTLAKE - Investigators in Eastlake are trying to uncover details after a man was fatally shot on Friday after reportedly burglarizing his ex-girlfriend's house.

Police received a call about a reported burglary in the 1200 block of East 349. A 29-year-old female told officers that her ex-boyfriend broke into her home and assaulted her. She then said she shot the man once.

When Eastlake Police arrived, they found the 33-year-old man lying on the floor with a gunshot wound to his upper left leg. He was taken to Lake West Medical Center by EMS and then transferred to MetroHealth Medical Center via Metro Life Flight.

He was later pronounced dead.

The female and another witness were taken to the Eastlake Police station for additional questioning. A handgun was collected at the home.

Police say the case is still under investigation.

