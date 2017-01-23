WKYC
Elderly woman injured in Mentor carjacking

Sketch released of carjacking suspect

The Mentor Police Department is searching for two males that carjacked a 65 year-old woman on Jan 16.

The incident happen in a parking lot behind Colonial Plaza on Mentor Ave. 

According to reports, while returning to where her car was parked the woman was approached by a male, in his 20's, that was armed with a handgun and demanded her keys.

She refused to give the man her keys and he began to struggle with her.

At that time, another male arrives in a gold or tan small SUV.

The woman escaped the two men and they took off in her car. 

She suffered minor injuries and did not require medical attention. 

Her car, a white 2014 Mazda CXP with Ohio plates: 283YQK is still missing. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact local authorities or the Mentor Police Dept. 

