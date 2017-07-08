(Photo: George Payamgis)

KIRTLAND - An annual event entertaining and educating the public about farm life is happening today in Kirtland.

Lake Metroparks Farmpark Farmfest kicked off Friday and continues Saturday from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.

The event features activities for kids and adults like cow milking, an up close look at farm animals, fishing, live music, beer, wine, ribs and other food.

Farmfest weekend is a lot of fun, but it’s also an opportunity to show people where food and other products originate.

“Part of it is to educate people where their food comes from, where their clothing and fibers come from and really introduce them and come into contact with the farm animals and the grains and things that are on the farm,” said Lee Homyock, Farmpark Administrator.

Farmfest continues at the Farmpark in Kirtland until 9 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.

