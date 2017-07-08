Fire burns ECKART plant in Painesville

(Photo: Sean Forester, WKYC-TV)

PAINESVILLE, Ohio -- Smoke was billowing into the sun-soaked sky Saturday afternoon as firefighters worked to extinguish flames at the ECKART plant in Painesville.

ECKART, a pigment production company, is located at 830 E. Erie Street.

Hazmat crews were also called to the scene.

Several WKYC viewers called our newsroom to say they could smoke from the highway.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

© 2017 WKYC-TV