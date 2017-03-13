LIVE VIDEO | Fire rips through Willoughby-Eastlake Board of Education

(Photo: Derek LaBeaud, WKYC-TV)

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio -- Firefighters have been busy battling an early morning blaze Tuesday at the Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools Board of Education building in the 37000 block of Ridge Road.

The fire sparked around 12:19 a.m., and has been burning for hours.

WKYC has been told there’s concern the second and third floors are in danger of collapsing.

Firefighters from neighboring communities were dispatched to assist at the scene.

The fire chief tells WKYC the wintry weather conditions are increasing the difficulty in extinguishing the flames.

No additional information was immediately available.

