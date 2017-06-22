Police confirm human remains wash ashore in Willowick

(Photo: WKYC)

WILLOWICK - Willowick Police say human remains were found near the city's east end Wednesday night.

According to police, officers responded to a report of possible human remains. Once on scene, officers confirmed the remains were human, though race and gender were not determined due to the state of decomposition.

Police say the remains were taken by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner for additional testing.

