Juvenile taken into custody after stealing car, fleeing police in Painesville

A juvenile was taken into custody by Painesville police on Thursday following the report of a stolen car and an ensuing foot chase.

Painesville police were notified at 11:30 a.m. via OnStar of a stolen vehicle in the city. Earlier in the day, the same vehicle had been reported as stolen in Euclid.

After tracking the vehicle via OnStar, Painesville police attempted to intercept the vehicle at the area of Liberty St. and Kensington Ave. As officers approached the vehicle, it sped off and was later found abandoned on the Lake Metroparks bike path off of Frederic St. During the same time, officers found a juvenile passenger lying in the roadway of Stockwell St., who was then transported to the hospital to treat injuries.

Police then found the suspect juvenile male driver, who had fled by foot, at an address on Nelson St. He was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Lake County Juvenile Detention Center pending their appearance in court on assorted charges.

