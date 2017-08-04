Lake Catholic High School announces new president

(Photo: Lake Catholic High School)

MENTOR - The Roman Catholic Diocese of Cleveland has appointed Mark M. Crowley as the new President of Lake Catholic High School in Mentor.

Crowley, a Cleveland native who graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1976, most recently served as Director of Internal Communications for Materion Corporation, a global manufacturing company. His wife and their five children all graduated from Lake Catholic.

"Having just celebrated the graduation of its 10,000th student, Lake Catholic has a strong alumni community that is second to none," Crowley said in a statement. "I look forward to being an instrumental part that connects with their passion, loyalty and love of the school.”

Crowley will succeed Richard J. Osborne, who served as interim president upon the retirement of Sal Miroglotta back in March.

© 2017 WKYC-TV