Lake County fair inspects rides following state fair disaster

(Photo: Barry Wolf, WKYC)

The Ohio Department of Agriculture has inspected all rides at the Lake County Fair following Wednesday's deadly accident at the Ohio State Fair.

In a statement, fair Secretary-Treasurer Michelle Byram said they were complying with the state's advice.

"Our rides have been thoroughly inspected and are deemed safe," Byram said. "Our sympathy goes out to the families and all those involved in this tragic incident."

Officials say they also inspect the rides themselves every day. The fair itself is going on through Sunday.

© 2017 WKYC-TV