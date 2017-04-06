Lake County man shot, killed by SWAT

MADISON TOWNSHIP - Authorities are investigating after a Madison Township man was shot and killed by SWAT officers following a standoff Wednesday night.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, the man barricaded himself in a home until officers were called around 11:30 p.m.

The man was shot and killed when he charged from the home brandishing a handgun to confront SWAT officers.

Officials have planned a news conference to provide details on the incident at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Stay with WKYC.com as those updates become available.

