Lake County man shot, killed by SWAT

WKYC 8:15 AM. EDT April 06, 2017

MADISON TOWNSHIP - Authorities are investigating after a Madison Township man was shot and killed by SWAT officers following a standoff Wednesday night.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office,  the man barricaded himself in a home until officers were called around 11:30 p.m.

The man was shot and killed when he charged from the home brandishing a handgun to confront SWAT officers.

Officials have planned a news conference to provide details on the incident at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Stay with WKYC.com as those updates become available.

