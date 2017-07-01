Lake County YMCA 2017 Dream House offers tours

(Photo: WKYC)

LAKE COUNTY - Imagine having the house of your dreams all with the purchase of one ticket.

The Lake County YMCA 2017 Dream House opened its doors for tours to the public today.

This is the largest house yet, with contemporary colonial features that include an open floor plan with four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, an office/studio, and a three-car garage.

One ticket is $15, or three or more are $13 dollars each.

Individuals that purchase a 3-pack of tickets will also receive one entry in a second drawing to possibly win a 2017 Chevy Malibu.





The house is open daily for tours beginning July 1 through August 6 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fourth of July hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.





