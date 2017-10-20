Lake Humane Society needs your help to care for emaciated dog named Auggie

(Photo: Lake Humane Society)

MENTOR - The Lake Humane Society is asking for your assistance to help care for the amazingly sweet dog, Auggie, who came to them on Wednesday in terrible shape.

The 5-year-old Boxer mix is one of the worst cases of malnutrition that the society has ever seen. Not only is Auggie severely emaciated, but he's also suffering from dehydration, anemia, and infected wounds all over his body. He could not stand up on his own when he first arrived and was covered in his own feces and urine while being infested with fleas.

Auggie was rushed to a veterinary clinic for treatment. The cost for his care on the first day at LHS totaled over $750 alone.

According to LHS, Auggie is now stable and has been able to eat and drink, but he has a long road to recovery and there's still a chance he might not make it. They emphasize that they cannot give Auggie the second chance he so desperately deserves without help from the community.

