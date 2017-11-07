Man struck, killed while walking in Painesville street

PAINESVILLE - Painesville police are investigating the death of a man who was struck by a vehicle on E. Erie Street Monday night.

Police say the incident occurred around 11:23 p.m. and the 100 block of E. Erie Street. The man, who has not been identified, was struck by an eastbound vehicle in the roadway. The man was taken to Tripoint Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call 440-392-5840.

