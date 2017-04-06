Man wanted in Willoughby Hills Amber Alert turns himself in

Clarence Davis photo. (Photo: Willoughby Hills Police, Custom)

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, OHIO - Willoughby Hills police confirm to WKYC that Clarence Davis, 24, the suspect wanted in the alleged kidnapping of two children in Willoughby Hills on Tuesday has turned himself in at the police station.

The two children were found safe later that day.

Police said Davis turned himself in at about 11 a.m. today (April 6) without incident, to the Willoughby Hills Police Department, according to a news release from the WHPD.

Davis is currently being held at the Willoughby Hills Jail pending his video arraignment scheduled today at 1:30 p.m. through the Willoughby Municipal Court, according to police.

He is being charged with two felony counts of abduction and additional charges could be pending, police said.

Police said the victim and her family were notified of his arrest.

Willoughby Hills Police added that the victim's stolen vehicle was found and recovered overnight by the Cleveland Police Department in the 2600 block of West 14th Street in Cleveland.

It was released to WHPD and impounded for investigative purposes, according to the release. Police notified the victim that the vehicle was recovered.

On Tuesday, police said that three-year-old Ravin Briscoe and 5-year-old Gavin Traylor were kidnapped by their mother's boyfriend following a domestic incident at their apartment.

Police said Davis threatened his girlfriend with a gun and took her vehicle with her two children from the 27600 block of Chardon Road around 8:21 a.m. Tuesday.

Police advised that Davis was believed to still have the gun and was considered armed and dangerous. Police said he is not the children's father.

© 2017 WKYC-TV