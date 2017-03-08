Man who allegedly punched Willoughby bus driver turns himself in

(Photo: Willoughby Police, Custom)

WILLOUGHBY - The man accused of punching a 71-year-old Willoughby bus driver has turned himself in.

Ronnie Haskins, 37, turned himself in to Willoughby police Tuesday night.

Haskins was wanted for punching 71-year-old Bob Graf on a school bus outside Grant Elementary School last Thursday.

Haskins reportedly tried to take his daughter off the bus and became angry when Graf refused. Haskins allegedly punched Graf in the face and removed his daughter from the bus before leaving in a car driven by an unidentified woman.

© 2017 WKYC-TV