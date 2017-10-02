Mentor native captures chaos of deadly Las Vegas shooting

(Photo: Russell Bleck)

LAS VEGAS -- “He was just spraying the crowd. He was relentless.”

Those are the words from Russell Bleck on NBC’s Today early Monday morning. Bleck, a Mentor native, was at the Jason Aldean concert in Las Vegas when gunfire erupted in America’s deadliest mass shooting late Sunday.

“You had five, maybe eight seconds to move from cover to cover to try to move and get out of there as he reloaded.”

Bleck captured video of the chaos amid the Route 91 country music festival as gunshots rang out. His footage from inside the VIP tent has been widely circulated among national media outlets.

Police say at least 50 people were killed and more than 400 hurt when 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel.

Paddock is dead, police say, from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

