Mentor Police investigating accident involving bus, 2 other vehicles

WKYC 5:26 PM. EDT October 16, 2017

MENTOR - Mentor Police and Fire Department crews were at the scene of a three vehicle accident that took place at the intersection of Broadmoor Road and Johnnycake Ridge Road in Monday afternoon. 

According to investigators, a 2005 Honda Accord was heading northbound on Broadmoor when it was struck on the passenger side by a Volkswagen Golf that was going westbound on Johnnycake Ridge Road around 2:45 p.m. The Honda then spun into a Deepwood Center bus that was stopped at a red light southbound on Broadmoor Rd. 

Five passengers of the bus were all taken to an area hospital as a precaution. The driver of the Honda sustained minor injuries and was also transported to an area hospital, as was the 6-year-old occupant of the Volkswagen. 

The cause of the accident remains under investigation. 

