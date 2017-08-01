Mentor Police: Reports of human trafficking are fake

Mentor police (Photo: WKYC-TV)

MENTOR - A Facebook post claiming illegal immigrants are trying to kidnap young girls for human trafficking has made its way across the Mentor community.

But Mentor Police say the post is false.

The post claims Mentor Police are aware of the activity, which alleges that men are sitting in parked cars in Mentor area parking lots to prey on young girls. Police say they have received no reports of any human trafficking or related suspicious behavior.

Police also say they've reached out to security at Great Lakes Mall and the mall has not received any reports of human trafficking or similar activity.

