WKYC
Close
Weather Alert 16 weather alerts
Close

Mentor Police seeking public's help in locating robbery suspect

WKYC 5:42 PM. EDT October 16, 2017

Mentor Police is seeking the public's help in locating a robbery suspect.

According to reports, a white male in his early 20's entered the Mentor Food Mart at 7488 Mentor Ave around 11 a.m., and demanded money from the cashier. 

The suspect was armed with a handgun, threaten the cashier and fled with an unknown amount of cash. 

Officials believer the suspect may have fled the scene in a late model, black Ford.

Local schools were shut down as a precaution, while police searched the area. 

The cashier says the suspect was wearing a white bandana and a tan or green coat with a grey hoodie underneath, white sweatpants, and black shoes. 

If you have any information, contact the Mentor Police Department at  (440) 205-3293.

 

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories