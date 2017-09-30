Missing Willoughby teen killed by train in Euclid

(Photo: Willoughby Police Dept./Facebook)

Trenton Sobolewski, an 18-year-old boy from Willoughby who went missing this past week, has died after being hit by a train in Euclid.

The Willoughby Police Dept. shared the sad news on Facebook, "with permission of the family."

Sobolewski, who had Asperger's Syndrome, had been missing from his Erie Road home since Wednesday.

The incident is still being investigated by the Euclid Police Dept. and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.

