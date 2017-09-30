WKYC
Close
Weather Alert 5 weather alerts
Close

Missing Willoughby teen killed by train in Euclid

WKYC 5:39 PM. EDT September 30, 2017

Trenton Sobolewski, an 18-year-old boy from Willoughby who went missing this past week, has died after being hit by a train in Euclid.

The Willoughby Police Dept. shared the sad news on Facebook, "with permission of the family."

Sobolewski, who had Asperger's Syndrome, had been missing from his Erie Road home since Wednesday.

The incident is still being investigated by the Euclid Police Dept. and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories